Mother seeks justice for son in Ukraine: 'He walked away and they shot him'

Roman Herasymenko, 57, was shot in his hometown in Ukraine by Russian soldiers, his mother said, as he tried to recover a SIM card from his mobile phone which they had smashed. He struggled home but died hours later.

"He walked 50 metres away and they shot him," said 81-year-old Taisia Herasymenko, repeating an account she was given by her son in his final hours in Borodianka, a town in the Bucha district, northwest of Kyiv.

"That's it. I've lost my child," she said, weeping as she clutched his death certificate and demanded his killers be held to account: "They have to try them in court."

Ukrainian and international officials have already launched a range of war crimes investigations, including in the Bucha area where Herasymenko died, in the six months since Russia launched its invasion. But they say bringing perpetrators to justice can take years and cases need to be prioritised.