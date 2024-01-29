France wants EU law changes 'this week' to quell farmers' protest

agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country's farmers, its farming minister said on Monday.

The French government is battling to try and contain nationwide protests from farmers, who are demanding better pay and living conditions, with many set to converge on Paris on Monday.

Belgian farmers also began a protest on Monday, with many farmers across Europe complaining that the European Union is not doing enough to help them in the face of international competition and globalisation.