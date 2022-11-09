Ukraine promises not to give up 'a single centimetre' to Russia in east

President Volodymyr Zelensky said his forces would not yield "a single centimetre" in battles for the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk while Russian-installed officials said Ukrainian forces were moving into a southern town with tanks.The focal points of the conflict in the industrial region of Donetsk are around the towns of Bakhmut, Soledar and Avdiivka, which have seen the heaviest fighting since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in late February.

"The activity of the occupiers remains at an extremely high level - dozens of attacks every day," Zelensky said in his nightly video address late on Tuesday.

"They are suffering extraordinarily high losses. But the order remains the same - to advance on the administrative boundary of Donetsk region. We will not yield a single centimetre of our land," he said.

The region is one of four Russia said it annexed in September. Fighting had been going on there between Ukrainian military and Russian proxy forces since 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea in the south.

FIERCE FIGHTING IN SOUTHERN TOWN

A Russian-installed mayor in the town of Snihurivka, east of the southern city of Mykolaiv, was cited by Russia's RIA news agency as saying residents had seen tanks and that fierce fighting was going on.