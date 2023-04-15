Emergency Credit Suisse rescue shakes faith in Switzerland

The Swiss political model is under pressure at the moment, said political scientist Michael Hermann, a director of pollsters Sotomo, adding that the foreign perception of Switzerland as business friendly and as a financial safe haven could be undermined.

"Legitimacy in Swiss politics has been weakened, People who worried about an over powerful government during COVID will see their fears confirmed," said Hermann.

"This is damaging for the trust in democracy – parliament says no, but the emergency credits still go through."

A recent Sotomo poll showed two thirds of the population was against the UBS takeover of Credit Suisse, while a third of respondents were angry that emergency laws had been used to bypass parliament.

The affair has already boosted support for populist right wing groups like the anti-immigrant Swiss People's Party (SVP) and the libertarian Aufrecht Schweiz movement in local elections since the takeover. Both parties are looking to make gains in national elections in October.

PARLIAMENT 'CIRCUMVENTED'

The Credit Suisse/UBS merger marked the first time that parliament had withheld its support for emergency laws designed to deal quickly with crises.

The facility to act without parliamentary approval, introduced in 2000, was used during the COVID pandemic to enforce restrictions and again last year to provide a Swiss energy producer with a credit line.

In the lead-up to the UBS/Credit Suisse merger last month, Swiss emergency law allowed a sub-group of six members of parliament to approve a cabinet plan to give financial aid on behalf of the legislative body, angering the almost 250 lawmakers, who were left without a say.