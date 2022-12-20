Three dead as blast west of Kazan shuts Russia-Ukraine gas export pipeline

Three people died when a blast ripped through a gas pipeline in central Russia that brings gas from Russia's Arctic through Ukraine to Europe, local officials and TASS news agencysaid on Tuesday.

Local officials said on the Telegram messaging app that the flow of gas through the section of the Urengoi-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline had been cut as of 1:50 pm (1050 GMT).

TASS cited local emergency services as saying three people had died and one had been injured.