UK minister: 'The world has moved on' from Boris Johnson

The world has moved on from former British prime minister Boris Johnson and the governing Conservative Party and the rest of the country do not miss the drama of his period in office, energy minister Grant Shapps said on Sunday.

Johnson quit parliament late on Friday in protest against an investigation by lawmakers into his conduct as prime minister during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when lockdown- breaking parties were held in Downing Street.

Asked about criticism from Johnson and his allies that he was forced out, Shapps told Sky News: "The world has moved on. He is the one who's removed himself from the current political scene, standing down as a member of parliament."