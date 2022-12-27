Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.

In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs.

"See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said.

"For example, I have a problem with my spine. It is clear what one has to do to make the problem worse: keep me immobile as much as possible," said Navalny, 46, who is able to post on social media via his lawyers and allies.