    বাংলা

    Russia's Navalny accuses authorities of using prison to break his health

    The Russian opposition politician said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor and when a doctor finally came, she refused to tell him the diagnosis

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Dec 2022, 04:41 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2022, 04:41 AM

    Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday he was suffering worsening back pain from long spells in solitary confinement that he said were part of a deliberate strategy by the authorities to undermine his health.

    In a post on Twitter, he also complained of being injected with unknown drugs.

    "See how the system works when you are not allowed to beat up a person, but your leadership ordered you to hurt them badly," the Twitter post said.

    "For example, I have a problem with my spine. It is clear what one has to do to make the problem worse: keep me immobile as much as possible," said Navalny, 46, who is able to post on social media via his lawyers and allies.

    • Jailed Kremlin critic says his back pain is worsening

    • Navalny says he's being injected with unknown drugs

    "If you lock a person up in a punishment cell, where he can either stand or sit on an iron stool for 16 hours a day, after a month in such conditions even a healthy person will undoubtedly get back pains. I've spent the last 3 months like this. Naturally, my back hurts a lot."

    Navalny said he had asked for a month and a half to see a doctor. When a doctor finally came, he said, she examined him for just five minutes and refused to tell him her diagnosis or what she was prescribing.

    He said he had then been given injections. When he asked what they contained, he was told: "We inject what the doctor prescribed. Vitamin B, for example."

    The injections are not helping, he said, "and in general, I feel a little uncomfortable being injected with an unknown drug".

    Reuters requested comment from the federal prisons service responsible for the penal colony east of Moscow where Navalny is being held. There was no immediate reply.

    The Twitter post included images from Navalny's medical records, which he said had been released to him a month after he asked to see them.

    The hand-written sheets were hard to decipher in the form in which they appeared online. They included a reference to "degenerative-dystrophic disease of the spine" and said he had often complained about pain in his back and right hip, and of numbness in both feet. One note said Navalny had declined a recommendation to speak with a psychiatrist.

    Navalny is President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken domestic critic and a trenchant opponent of the war in Ukraine.

    He required months of medical treatment in Germany after being poisoned with a nerve agent during a trip to Siberia in 2020. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him.

    He is now serving sentences totaling 11-1/2 years on charges including fraud and contempt of court. Navalny, his allies and Western governments and rights groups say he was the victim of trumped-up charges designed to silence him.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends the conference in solidarity with the Ukrainian people in Paris via videolink, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine December 13, 2022.
    Ukraine's Zelensky seeks India PM Modi's help with 'peace formula'
    The Indian government said that the two leaders in a phone call discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation
    Ukrainian service members fire a shell from an M777 Howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine Nov 23, 2022.
    Moscow's ultimatum: Ukraine fulfils its proposals or army will decide
    With Putin's forces battering Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets, Kyiv and its Western allies have dismissed the Russian leader's offer to talk
    Volodymyr, 61, and Nataliia Bolias, 51, walk past an industrial building that received a missile strike, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, during intense shelling on Christmas Day at the frontline in Bakhmut, Ukraine, Dec 25, 2022.
    Ukrainian drone hits bomber base inside Russia
    The drone was allegedly flying near Russia's Engels air base, where long-range strategic bombers that may have been used to target Ukrainian cities and infrastructure are based
    A Russian service member is seen atop of a T-72B3 main battle tank during military drills at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia December 20, 2021.
    3 killed in second attack on Engels base inside Russia
    Three Russian military personnel were killed by falling wreckage of a Ukrainian drone that was shot down

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher