Russian court fines Wikipedia again for article about war in Ukraine

A Russian court on Thursday fined the Wikipedia Foundation, which owns Wikipedia, two million roubles ($24,510) for not deleting what it said was "banned content" related to the Russian military, Interfax reported.

It said this was the seventh fine imposed on Wikimedia in 2023 for not removing prohibited information. The fines now total 8.4 million roubles.

The latest penalty was for not removing an article about a military unit that contained "classified military information" about its location, composition and equipment, including information related to the progress of what Russia calls its special military operation in Ukraine.