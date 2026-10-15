October 16, 2026

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Putin says Ukrainian refinery attacks caused little damage, Interfax reports

The attack has confirmed Ukrainian strike on a Russian energy facility since Trump announced an energy ceasefire

Putin says Ukrainian refinery attacks caused little damage, Interfax reports
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) National Public Organisation and participants in its 21st Congress and Forum via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Oct 15, 2026. Sputnik/Mikhail Metzel/Pool via REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 11:19 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 11:19 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that recent Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries had not caused significant damage and vowed that Moscow would respond, Interfax reported.

“They hit here and there. Nothing particularly significant. Nevertheless they are carrying on,” Putin said.

His comments came after a major Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Russia’s Ryazan region on Thursday morning, according to the regional governor.

It was the first confirmed Ukrainian attack on a Russian energy facility since US President Donald Trump announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an energy ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said that Ukraine had attacked oil refineries in the Saratov and Ryazan regions, although Ukraine denied any involvement.

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