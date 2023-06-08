It's on me personally to meet pledge to halve inflation: UK PM Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday he would take personal responsibility if he fails to deliver on his pledges to halve inflation and grow the economy by the end of the year.

Sunak set the targets in January as part of his five priorities ahead of a national election expected in 2024.

Asked during a visit to Washington whether he would take personal responsibility if he fails to either bring down inflation or grow the UK economy, he told Sky News: "Of course it's on me personally. I'm the prime minister."