UK inflation hits 41-year high as Hunt readies budget

In response to the data, Hunt - who is due to outline a new budget on Thursday - said "tough but necessary" decisions were required to tackle rising prices.

"It is our duty to help the Bank of England in their mission to return inflation to target by acting responsibly with the nation’s finances," he said in a statement.

Analysts said the jump maintained pressure on the BoE to keep on raising interest rates.

"These numbers sit uncomfortably alongside the message sent from the Bank of England ... when it argued that only modestly higher interest rates would be necessary to bring inflation back towards its 2% target," Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said. "We are not so convinced."

Inflationary pressures from Britain's tight labour market had been under-estimated and workers were likely to ask for more pay going forward to offset inflation, Bell said, predicting the BoE would raise rates to a peak of 4.5% from 3.0% now.

The BoE had predicted inflation of 10.9% in October in forecasts published this month.

James Smith, an economist at ING, said there were signs inflation was peaking and he expected Bank Rate to top out at around 4%, slightly below markets' current pricing.