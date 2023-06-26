Mutiny lays bare prospect for Putin of 'forever war' in Ukraine

The Kremlin, a day after accusing Prigozhin of leading the mutiny, said he would be allowed to move to Belarus without facing charges in return for calling off his forces from hurtling towards Moscow.

No further details of the deal are known.

Prigozhin, once personally close to Putin and whose fighters played a prominent role in Russia's offensives in the east, had made many blistering verbal attacks on Russia's defence minister Sergei Shoigu and top military brass over the weeks. He had even challenged the rationale for the war.

"Any chaos behind the enemy lines works in our interests," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

But Kyiv officials caution that even without its crack Wagner fighters, Russia still maintains a vast army inside Ukraine and is able to recruit more soldiers.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential official, told Reuters the turmoil would deal a blow to the morale of Russian troops.

"The additional demoralisation of Russian soldiers and additional doubts among the Russian generals, who have been demonstrably humiliated, will worsen the quality of the defence somewhat."

NO CONCESSIONS

The turmoil in Russia comes with no end in sight to Moscow's 16-month-old invasion and neither side willing to make concessions.

Western-backed Ukraine is in the early phases of a long-touted counteroffensive to retake occupied land in its south and east. It says its main offensive thrust is yet to come with the bulk of its troops not committed.

Several weeks into operations, Kyiv has recaptured a string of villages, although President Voldomyr Zelenskiy has acknowledged the advance has been "slower than desired".

A senior Central European diplomat said they saw "no immediate effect on the war" from Prigozhin's aborted mutiny.

But the diplomat cautioned that many questions remained unanswered from the weekend's events so it was too early to say anything about longer-term impact.

The Ukrainian military's National Resistance Centre said Russia had flown up to two companies of its 76th Airborne Assault Division to Moscow from the front on Saturday and that it planned to keep them there for at least a week.

"It should be noted that there are no facts of a mass transfer of enemy forces, we're talking about individual units," it said.

Ukraine has reported no other changes to the Russian army's posture on the battlefield where Moscow's forces had months to prepare for a Ukrainian counterattack by digging thousands of trenches and laying minefields.

Britain's defence ministry said on Sunday that Kyiv's forces had reset in recent days and been undertaking major offensive operations on three main axes in the south and east.

Ukraine keeps a tight lid on information from the front.

A senior Ukrainian defence official said on Saturday that Kyiv's forces attacked in several areas of the east, making some ground, though she gave no further details. She said heavy fighting was under way in the south.