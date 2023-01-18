All eyes on Germany when defense leaders meet on arming Ukraine

When dozens of defense ministers meet at an airbase in Germany on Friday, all eyes will be set on what Berlin is - and is not - willing to provide Ukraine.

Defense leaders from roughly 50 countries and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization will confer at Ramstein Air Base, the latest in a series of meetings since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly 11 months ago.

The focus is expected to be not on what the United States will provide, but on whether Germany will send its Leopard battle tanks to Ukraine or at least approve their transfer from third countries.

"The US is expecting Europeans to take the lead," said Rachel Rizzo, a fellow at the Atlantic Council. "I would expect the US to be rightly privately pushing the Europeans to dedicate more of their resources."