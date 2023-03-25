Evacuated villagers tell how Spain's forest fire forced them to leave animals

Spain's first major wildfire of the year scorched more than 4,000 hectares (9,900 acres) of forest and forced 1,500 villagers to leave their homes in the Valencia region.

Residents recounted fleeing their houses and leaving animals behind.

"Bad, how am I supposed to feel? Your town is burning, your life is burning, Our animals were there and noone can tell us anything," Antonio Zarzoso, 24, who had to leave the village of Puebla de Arenoso, told Reuters.

More than 500 firefighters supported by 20 planes and helicopters were working to bring the blaze under control near the village of Villanueva de Viver, emergency services said on Saturday.

However, they had managed to stop the fire spreading to other areas.

"The surrounding forest has been reached by fire and we don't know how exactly the area looks," Montse Boronat, from Los Calpes, told Reuters.

Ximo Puig, president of the Valencia region, told reporters the blaze was made more "voracious" by summer-like temperatures of about 30 Celsius (86 Fahrenheit).

Las Provincias, a regional newspaper, reported police believe that the blaze may have been started by a spark from a machine used to gather brushwood.