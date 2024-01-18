Kate, UK's Princess of Wales, has surgery, Charles in hospital next week

Kate, Britain's Princess of Wales, has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery and will be in hospital for up to two weeks, while King Charles will also undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate, royal officials said on Wednesday.

Kate, 42, the wife of heir to the throne Prince William, had been admitted to the private London Clinic on Tuesday where she is expected to remain for 10 to 14 days before returning home to recover, her Kensington Palace office said.

No details of the surgery were given, but a palace spokesman said the condition was non-cancerous.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the statement said. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."