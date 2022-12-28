Kosovo closes main border crossing after roadblock in Serbia

Kosovo closed its biggest border crossing on Wednesday after protesters blocked it on the Serbian side to support their ethnic kin in Kosovo in refusing to recognise the country's independence.

With two other crossings on the Serbian border closed by similar protests on their Kosovar sides since Dec 10, only three entry points between the two countries remain open.

The latest protest came hours after Serbia said it had put its army on the highest level of alert following weeks of escalating tensions between Belgrade and Pristina.