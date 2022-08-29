Ukraine's schools race to build bomb shelters before term starts

NO 'WIN-WIN'

"There is no win-win in this situation," says Oleksii Riabchyn, ex-deputy energy minister and adviser to the CEO of state-energy company Naftogaz.

Riabchyn fled to Lviv in western Ukraine with his family on the day of the invasion, but has since come back to Kyiv with his wife. They are now agonizing over whether to bring their children back to Kyiv, where they would have to run 15 minutes to the subway station in the event of an attack.

Riabchyn hopes to at least bring his six-year-old son to Kyiv for traditional celebrations ahead of starting first grade.

"We face a matrix of options – and all of them are bad. This is the compromise," he said.

Learning interruptions have long-term consequences, including lower income later in life. The World Bank in February estimated that globally a 7-month absence from schools due to COVID-related closures would increase the share of students in "learning poverty" to around 70% unless swift action was taken.

In Ukraine, war exacerbates these problems.

“If kids don't get educated … that is going to have a permanent lasting legacy, and the recovery will be longer, harder and more expensive,” said Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for eastern Europe.

Ukraine has excellent internet access, but educational authorities - especially in frontline areas - are asking for more laptops and other devices, Khush said.

Even if schools open in person, pupils will need additional support to adjust while some may have to adopt split shifts.

The Irpin school's bomb shelter can house 300 children, a fraction of its 2,000 pupils, school director Ivan Ptashnyk said.

Learning gaps caused by the war are a "tragedy for Ukraine," said Volodymyr Melnyk, president of Lviv National University. The university is creating programs to help teachers work better online while thousands of students volunteer to help refugees.

Former Ukrainian finance minister Natalie Jaresko said restoring education will encourage the return of millions of women and children who fled to Europe after the war began.

"That's the future labour force - it’s the future of the nation, in effect," Jaresko said.