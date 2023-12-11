Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

Russians who have been banned from travelling abroad will have to hand over their passports to authorities within five days after being notified, according to a government decree that comes into force on Monday.

According to the Russian law, authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), convicts, or people who have access to state secrets or "information of special importance," among others.

The returned passport will be stored by the authorities that issued it, such as the interior ministry or the foreign ministry authorities.