    বাংলা

    Russians banned from travel to hand over passports within five days

    Authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service, convicts, or people who have access to state secrets, according to the Russian law

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Dec 2023, 06:42 AM
    Updated : 11 Dec 2023, 06:42 AM

    Russians who have been banned from travelling abroad will have to hand over their passports to authorities within five days after being notified, according to a government decree that comes into force on Monday.

    According to the Russian law, authorities can impose a travel ban on conscripts, employees of the Federal Security Service (FSB), convicts, or people who have access to state secrets or "information of special importance," among others.

    The returned passport will be stored by the authorities that issued it, such as the interior ministry or the foreign ministry authorities.

    After the travel ban is lifted, the passport could be returned upon completing an application, according to the government decree.

    Those whose right to travel was temporarily limited on the basis of conscription for military or alternative civilian service will have to additionally provide a military ID with a proof that they completed service, the resolution says.

    In March, the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources close to the matter, that Russia's security services were confiscating the passports of senior officials and state company executives to prevent overseas travel.

    RELATED STORIES
    Maria Andreeva, whose husband was mobilised in October 2022 to join the Russian armed forces involved in a military campaign in Ukraine, poses for a picture in front of the headquarters of State Duma, the lower house of parliament, in central Moscow, Russia, Nov 30, 2023.
    Some Russian women demand their men’s return from Ukraine front
    The growing movement is demanding the return of their husbands, sons and brothers who were mobilised after a decree by Putin last year
    A Russian armoured personnel carrier and S-400 surface-to-air missile systems drive past the Kremlin wall after a military parade on Victory Day, which marks the 78th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023.
    Russia says it thwarts 20 Ukrainian drones, Moscow attacked
    Flights were delayed or cancelled at Moscow's main airports due to the drone attack, local media report
    Russian nationalist Kremlin critic and former military commander Igor Girkin, also known as Igor Strelkov, who is charged with inciting extremist activity, sits behind a glass wall of an enclosure for defendants during a court hearing to consider an appeal against his detention, in Moscow, Russia August 29, 2023.
    Jailed Russian nationalist Girkin warns of 'sham' presidential election
    Girkin has repeatedly said Russia faces revolution and even civil war unless President Vladimir Putin's military top brass fight the war in Ukraine more effectively
    Russian fuel export ban to be lifted next week
    Russian fuel export ban to be lifted next week
    Russia, the world's top seaborne exporter of diesel, introduced a ban on fuel exports on Sept 21 to tackle high domestic prices and shortages

    Opinion

    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron