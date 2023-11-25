Five wounded in Kyiv by largest ever drone attack on Ukraine, officials say

Ukraine's capital suffered what officials said was Russia's largest drone attack of the war on Saturday, leaving five people wounded as the rumble of air defences and explosions woke residents at sunrise.

The attack began hitting different districts of Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, with more waves coming as the sun came up. The air raid warning lasted a total of six hours.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said over 70 Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones had been launched at Ukraine, and that most -- but not all -- had been downed.

The air force subsequently announced it downed 71 Shahed drones and one missile.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writing on the Telegram app, said the attack had injured five people, including an 11-year-old girl, and damaged buildings in districts all across the city.

Fragments from a downed drone had started a fire in a children's nursery, he said.

Zelenskiy pointed out that the attack had come in the early hours of the day when Ukrainians commemorate their worst national tragedy -- the 1932-33 Holodomor famine in which several million people starved to death.