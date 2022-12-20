Nurses threaten further strikes unless UK government moves on pay

Britain's nurses' union issued an ultimatum to the government on Tuesday to respond to its pay demands or face further strike action in January as staff walked out for the second time in a week, piling pressure on ministers to act.

Ambulance staff in England and Wales are set to follow suit on Wednesday and Dec 28, leaving those with all but the most life-threatening conditions to make their own way to hospital.

The industrial action by up to 100,000 nurses is unprecedented in the British nursing union's 106-year history, but it says it has no choice as the soaring cost of living leaves workers struggling to make ends meet.