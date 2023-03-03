Strike, protests in Greece as anger grows over train crash

The union said it wanted a clear timetable for the implementation of safety protocols. Questions around the crash - which happened as the two trains were on the same track - involve faulty signalling and maintenance issues.

Work resumed at the crash site, where rescue staff used cranes to lift some of the carriages that were thrown off the tracks - which could be wrapped up on Friday.

"The operation is under way, it was planned to end today, we hope it will end today but there's always the unknown factor," a fire brigade official said.

It was unclear if more were still missing, or how many.

Amid shock and sorrow in a country where three days of national mourning have been declared, families and friends said they wanted answers over how such a crash could have happened.

On Thursday, outside the hospital in Larissa, where many of the victims were brought, a woman called Katerina, whose brother was missing, screamed: "Murderers! Murderers! I will leave tomorrow with a coffin!"

Katerina, whose anger was directed at the government and the rail company, had, like other relatives looking for loved ones, given a DNA sample to try and identify her brother.