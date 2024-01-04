'Second half of the year', UK PM fires starting gun on election

PLEDGES

Sunak has struggled to make progress on his main pledges, including stopping migrants arriving in small boats, growing the economy and cutting hospital waiting lists. He has hit one target of halving inflation by the end of 2023, but economists say that has little to do with government policy.

He faces threats from all sides.

Labour leader Keir Starmer has vowed to fight the Conservatives on the economy, traditionally seen as one of their strengths, while the right-wing Reform UK party has refused to renew its pact with the governing party to help protect its parliamentary seats.

He also must try to quell a growing rebellion inside his own party, with some lawmakers threatening to try to oust him if he refuses to cut taxes, something they believe could help win back traditional Conservative supporters.

Sunak will be hoping a so-called spring budget on March 6 can deliver such party-pleasing announcements.

On his visit to a community centre in the town of Mansfield, Sunak was asked by a supporter how he could better get his message across to voters, saying his sister, a once loyal Conservative voter, would not back the party this year.

"I'm going to be out and about myself talking about it," Sunak said. "And you will see that from me every single week between now and the next election, out and about talking to people up and down the country about what we are doing to make their lives better."