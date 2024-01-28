    বাংলা

    Russia struggles to sell Pacific oil, 14 tankers stuck

    More than a dozen tankers loaded with 10 million barrels of Russia's Sokol grade crude oil have been stranded off the coast of South Korea for weeks, so far unsold

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Jan 2024, 03:50 AM
    Updated : 28 Jan 2024, 03:50 AM

    More than a dozen tankers loaded with 10 million barrels of Russia's Sokol grade crude oil have been stranded off the coast of South Korea for weeks, so far unsold due to US sanctions and payment issues, according to two traders and shipping data.

    The volumes, equating to 1.3 million metric tons, represent more than a month's production of the Sakhalin-1 project, once a flagship venture of U.S. major Exxon Mobil, which exited Russia after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

    Sakhalin-1 was one of the first post-Soviet deals in Russia made under a production sharing agreement. When Exxon Mobil left in 2022, output fell to nearly zero and hasn't fully recovered since.

    Difficulties in selling Sokol grade pose one of the most significant challenges Moscow has faced since the West imposed sanctions and one of the most serious disruptions to Russian oil exports in two years.

    Washington has said it wants sanctions to reduce revenues for President Vladimir Putin and his war machine in Ukraine but not to disrupt the flows of Russian energy to global markets.

    Last year, the United States imposed sanctions on several vessels and companies involved in transporting Sokol.

    As of Friday, 14 vessels loaded with Sokol were stuck around South Korea's port of Yosu, including 11 Aframax vessels and three very large crude carriers (VLCCs), according to LSEG, Kpler data and traders.

    The volume stored in tankers represent 45 days of production from Sakhalin-1, which averages output of 220,000 barrels per day (bpd).

    Supertankers (VLCCs) La Balena, Nireta and Nellis with some 3.2 million barrels onboard (430,000 metric tons), currently near South Korea's Yosu, are acting as a floating storage for the Russian oil grade, Reuters sources said and Kpler and LSEG shipping data show.

    The VLCCs previously accepted oil from several Aframax vessels via ship-to-ship, the data showed. Supplying oil volumes from smaller ships to bigger ones can save on freight.

    The rest of the Sokol oil loaded from November to January is stored on smaller Aframax vessels (able to carry 500,000-800,000 barrels) - Krymsk, NS Commander, Sakhalin Island, Liteyny Prospect, NS Century, NS Lion, NS Antarctic, Jaguar, Vostochny Prospect, Pavel Chernysh and Viktor Titov.

    Shipments of Sokol to the Indian Oil Corp, opens new tab have been delayed by payment problems, forcing India's biggest refiner to draw from its inventories and buy more oil from the Middle East.

    A source close to IOC said the company did not expect to receive any Sokol shipments soon due to a disagreement over which currency would be used to pay for it.

    IOC is the only state refiner that has an annual deal to buy a variety of Russian grades, including Sokol, from Russian oil major Rosneft, opens new tab.

    IOC and Rosneft did not reply to Reuters requests for comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    The dish "Fried green toothpick" which went viral following a social media trend, against which South Korea's food and drug safety authorities have issued warnings regarding its consumption, is placed on a plate, in Busan, South Korea, January 19, 2024, in this picture obtained from social media. b_chuchu_ / @hee_2458 via X/via REUTERS
    South Korea warns against social media trend of eating fried toothpicks
    The practice of eating fried toothpicks made of starch in a shape resembling curly fries has gone viral on social media
    AFC Asian Cup - Group E - Jordan v South Korea - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 20, 2024 Jordan's Yazan Al Arab scores an own goal and South Korea's second REUTERS/Molly Darlington
    S Korea held by Jordan in Asian Cup
    They had taken the lead with a penalty from Son Heung-min
    Representational photo. REUTERS
    N Korea teens get 12 years' hard labour for watching K-pop
    A video footage shows the two 16-year-olds in Pyongyang were convicted of watching South Korean movies and music videos
    A cargo ship boat model is seen in front of "Red Sea" and "Houthi attacks" words in this illustration taken January 9, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    Houthis mistakenly target tanker carrying Russian oil
    According to the British maritime security, the vessel was mistakenly targeted based on outdated publicly available information linking the vessel to the UK

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps