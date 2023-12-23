Bells ring across Czech Republic to mourn victims of mass shooting

Police said on Friday they had been closing in on the culprit in connection with the first murders but did not get to him in time.

The Czech Republic, a country of 10.9 million, has relatively relaxed gun laws and over 300,000 people are legal holders of around 1 million firearms mainly for sell-defence, sport and hunting. Mass shootings are still rare, with two smaller attacks in the past decade.

Speaker of the upper house of parliament Milos Vystrcil said that the country would of course debate how to prevent such attacks, but that free societies had to strike the right balance between freedom and regulation.

He said the matter for now was to show compassion to the victims' families, and later to think of ways of avoiding such tragedies in the future.

"This is up to every one of us, not only up to politicians or how universities are secured, it is also about the media, about how we raise our children and grandchildren. I think everyone realises that today, when the Czech Republic is covered by black cloth at Christmas, let’s take inspiration from that and strength for the future."