Opaque energy prices muddy euro inflation picture

Because the country's statistics office only took into account new energy contracts as it had no data on existing ones, inflation in August may actually have been only 7.5-9.6%, compared to the 12% the Dutch statistics office CBS reported.

As falling energy prices will take time to be reflected in household contracts, the current methodology will underestimate inflation when energy prices fall, CBS said.

In Spain, statistics office INE has been working for months to standardise millions of data points sent by utility companies to rework its inflation calculations. In May a senior government official estimated inflation could be overestimated by around two percentage points.

France's statistics agency INSEE said that it uses new prices in inflation calculations for only 22% of power and half of gas consumers and its calculations face fewer issues as local energy prices have risen far less than those in the Netherlands.

Germany's statistics office Destatis said it factors in both existing and new contracts.

But in Germany, energy compensation measures are the issue, said Morgan Stanley's chief European economist Jens Eisenschmidt, estimating that a one-off government payment to cover December energy bills will knock off 0.4 percentage points from the euro zone inflation print. But the payment would likely reduce price pressures much more than that figure will capture, as a majority of consumers will receive it in a way that won't be included, he said.

More volatility could follow when Germany introduces a cap on energy prices in March, that will also cut costs for January and February retroactively, he said.

Eurostat has said that only measures that have a direct impact on energy prices, known to consumers before they purchase the energy, should reflect in inflation calculations. But other measures, like subsidies covering past consumption, still reduce the price pressures households experience.

A Destatis spokesperson acknowledged that the energy measures will impact Germany's inflation print, adding it would also comment if there was a serious effect.

FEEDTHROUGH RISKS

With inflation at 10%, the calculation issues are unlikely to significantly impact the aggregate euro zone inflation print.

And they should eventually self-correct so are unlikely to impact ECB policy, which targets medium-term inflation.