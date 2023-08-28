    বাংলা

    Two killed in Russian missile attack on Ukraine's Poltava region

    The Ukrainian military has said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2023, 06:38 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2023, 06:38 AM

    Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack on Ukraine's central Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin said on Monday.

    "As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown," Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app.

    Lunin said the attack was on an industrial facility. He did not provide further details.

    The Ukrainian military has said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

    The military reported that Kryvyi Rih region was also hit by missiles in a separate attack. Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

    RELATED STORIES
    A town continues to receive shelling on a daily basis in Siversk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, November 28, 2022.
    3 dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region: Ukraine
    Two women and a man have been killed in the village of Torske
    A view shows broken glass and debris in a damaged hall of a railway station following a reported drone attack in Kursk, Russia Aug 20, 2023.
    50 flights disrupted by Ukraine drone attack in Moscow
    Arrivals and departures from Moscow's four main airports - Vnukovo, Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky - were restricted
    Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian troops near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine August 11, 2023.
    Ukraine claims gains on southeastern front
    The military said Ukraine had made progress to the south of Urozhaine, a village in Donetsk region that Kyiv said on Wednesday it had retaken
    A view shows a building destroyed during a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Dnipro, Ukraine Aug 15, 2023. REUTERS
    Russian air strikes on western Ukraine kill 3
    Several others hospitalised in Lutsk after a business enterprise was hit, an official said

    Opinion

    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts