Kremlin aide who brings Ukrainian children to Russia associated online with neo-Nazism

A Kremlin official involved in what international prosecutors call the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia was associated online as a teenager with white supremacist and neo-Nazi movements, Reuters has found.

The material posted online by Alexei Petrov between 2011 and 2014 remained on his social media account until late July this year when, following questions posed by Reuters, he deleted some videos, unsubscribed from two far-right online groups, and made one of his accounts private.

Petrov is a 27-year-old advisor in the office of Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's presidential commissioner for children's rights. In March, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Lvova-Belova, along with Russian President Vladimir Putin, on charges of committing a war crime by forcibly deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine and taking them to Russia.

Lvova-Belova has denied committing any war crime. She has said vulnerable children were taken to Russia to shelter them from violence and protect them from a leadership in Ukraine that she has described as "Fascists" who have allowed "the virus of Nazism" to make a comeback.

Reuters found that when Petrov was aged between 16 and 19 he made at least three posts on social media containing videos, images or messages from a far-right organization that originated in Russia and promotes white racial supremacy, as well as three images and slogans associated with neo-Nazism.

Petrov's Skype handle incorporates the name of the white supremacist organization, Wotanjugend, and his Instagram handle contains a coded reference to Adolf Hitler widely used in far-right circles.

He had not changed his Skype handle as of July 31 this year. His Instagram account was disabled but Reuters was able to discern the handle because Petrov linked to it from his account on the VKontakte social media app. He deleted that link the day Reuters submitted its questions about his online activity to his employer.