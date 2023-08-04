Putin foe Navalny expects to be jailed for many more years

In a message posted on social media on Thursday, Navalny said the outcome could be slightly less, around 18 years, but it didn't really matter because he was also threatened with terrorism charges that could bring another decade.

"It's going to be a long sentence. What is called 'Stalinist'," said Navalny, who is able to post on social media via his supporters and lawyers.

He said the purpose would be to frighten Russians, but urged them not to let that happen and to think hard about how best to resist what he called the "villains and thieves in the Kremlin".

The charges relate to his role in his now defunct movement inside Russia, which the authorities said had been trying to foment a revolution by seeking to destabilise the socio-political situation.

'SACRIFICES'

In his closing statement last month, delivered behind closed doors at the IK-6 penal colony in Melekhovo, about 235 km (145 miles) east of Moscow where he is serving his sentences, Navalny explained why he would keep opposing the Russian authorities.

"For a new, free, rich country to be born, it must have parents. Those who want it. Who expect it and who are willing to make sacrifices for its birth," Navalny said, according to a text supplied by his aides.

Putin, in power since 1999, is expected to run for another six-year presidential term in 2024. With Russia waging what he calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine and locked in what he describes as an existential battle with the West, Putin says it is vital for the country to remain united.