Nine dead, two missing after fire at holiday home for disabled people in France

Nine bodies were found in the smouldering ruins of a holiday home housing disabled people that caught fire in the early hours of Wednesday in eastern France, a chief firefighter said.

Two more missing people were also feared dead.

"We are looking for the bodies of those who could not leave the building," Lieutenant Colonel Philippe Hauwiller, who headed the rescue operations, told reporters. "Nine bodies were located, two cannot be found for now."

The fire broke out at 6.30 am (0430GMT) and quickly ravaged the building, officials said.