One in four UK single-parent households unable to afford food

More than a quarter of Britain's single parent households have recently run out of food and been unable to afford more, according to a survey from the country's statistics agency which highlights the impact of surging inflation.

Out of nearly 15,000 households surveyed between Feb 8 and May 1, 5% said they had run out of food in the previous two weeks and been unable to buy more, rising to 28% for households with a single parent and at least one child.

Consumer price inflation hit a 41-year peak of 11.1% in October 2022, and food price inflation reached its highest since 1977 in March at more than 19%.

British supermarkets say prices are now beginning to come down, although figures from the British Retail Consortium trade body showed that prices in June were still nearly 15% greater than a year earlier.