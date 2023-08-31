Wallace confirms resignation as UK defence minister in letter to PM Sunak

Ben Wallace confirmed his resignation as defence minister on Thursday in a letter to Rishi Sunak, offering the government his continued support while warning the British prime minister not to see defence as a "discretionary spend".

Wallace, who helped lead Britain's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, said last month he wanted to step down after four years in the role and would quit as a lawmaker at the next national election to pursue new opportunities.

Seen as a strong advocate for increased spending on the armed forces, Wallace had hoped to be a potential successor to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg but the former Norwegian prime minister's contract was extended by another year.

The departure of the popular Wallace saddened some in the governing Conservative Party, but the move was unlikely to change London's support for Ukraine.

In his official resignation letter, Wallace renewed his appeal for the government not to turn to defence to make spending cuts.