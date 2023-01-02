    বাংলা

    Britain opens nuclear fuel fund with aim to cut reliance on Russia

    Britain said on Monday its 75-million-pound ($90.5 million) fund aimed at helping boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants

    Reuters
    Published : 2 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM
    Updated : 2 Jan 2023, 07:53 AM

    Britain said on Monday its 75-million-pound ($90.5 million) fund aimed at helping boost domestic production of nuclear fuel for power plants and cutting reliance on Russian uranium supplies was now open for applications.

    The fund, announced in July, will award grants to businesses involved in uranium conversion, a key stage in the process of creating nuclear fuel from the metal. It will remain open for applications from Monday until Feb 20.

    Russia currently owns around 20% of global uranium conversion capacity.

    "Record high global gas prices, caused by Putin's illegal invasion of Ukraine, have highlighted the need for more home-grown renewable energy, but also UK generated nuclear power – building more plants, and developing domestic fuel capability," Minister for Energy and Climate Graham Stuart said.

    Up to 13 million pounds from the fund has already been awarded to the Springfields nuclear fuel manufacturing site in northwest England, the government said.

    Energy supply has become a key focus since its invasion of Ukraine drove costs sharply higher. Planned additions to nuclear electricity generation capacity will reduce Britain's reliance on natural gas, which fuelled around 45% of generation in 2021.

    Britain in November said it would become a 50% shareholder in the Sizewell C nuclear project by providing 700 million pounds in funding to the plant, which is planned for southeast England.

    RELATED STORIES
    A high-rise apartment block under construction illuminated in the colours of the Russian flag is seen next to skyscrapers of the Moscow International Business Centre, also known as Moskva-City, in Moscow, Russia, Aug 30, 20222.
    Russia risks causing new-year IT worker flight with remote working law
    Hawkish lawmakers, fearful that more Russian IT professionals could end up working in NATO countries have proposed banning some IT specialists from leaving
    Ukrainian servicemen use searchlights as they search for drones in a sky over city during a Russian drones strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine January 1, 2023.
    Russia attacks hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv region
    Ukrainian forces shot down 45 Iranian-made Shahed drones fired by Russia on the first night of the year, Zelensky said
    A police member stands guard while the border opens as Croatia enters the EU's control-free Schengen area, in Bregana, Croatia, January 1, 2023.
    Historic new year for Croatia as it joins Schengen area
    It becomes the 27th country to join the Schengen area and the 20th to adopt the euro currency
    People gathered next to a Christmas tree to celebrate the New Year eve before a curfew, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in front of the St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine December 31, 2022.
    Bombardment, air raid sirens mark Ukraine's start to the New Year
    Fragments from a missile destroyed by Ukrainian air defence systems damaged a car in the capital's centre, but preliminarily there were no wounded or casualties

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher