Thousands protest against Germany's far-right AfD party

Thousands took to the streets to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) on Friday and Saturday as the party held a convention to choose its candidates for European parliamentary elections next year.

Protesters outside the conference venue in the city of Magdeburg waved banners with messages like "stand together against right-wing hate" or "Nazis out".

Polling at 22% behind the opposition conservatives, the AfD denies it is a Nazi party. Analysts say it is tapping into voters' fears about recession, migration and the green transition.

The AfD last month won a vote for a district leader for the first time and is on course to win three upcoming state elections in east Germany. Its rise has drawn concern from the domestic intelligence service about extremism.