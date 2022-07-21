Italian PM Draghi resigns after coalition deserts him

Draghi, an unelected former central banker whohas led a broad coalition for 18 months, tendered his resignation in a meetingwith President Sergio Mattarella.
Mattarella's office said the head of state had"taken note" of the resignation and asked Draghi to remain in acaretaker capacity.
Mattarella plans to meet the speakers of bothhouses of parliament on Thursday afternoon. Political sources said earlier thisweek that he would likely dissolve parliament and call early an election inOctober.
A bloc of conservative parties, led by thefar-right Brothers of Italy, looks likely to win a clear majority at the nextelection, a study of opinion polls showed this week.
Draghi's coalition crumbled on Wednesday whenthree of his main partners snubbed a confidence vote he had called to try toend divisions and renew their fractious alliance.
The political crisis has up-ended months ofstability in Italy, during which Draghi had helped shape Europe's toughresponse to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and had boosted the country's standingin financial markets.
Draghi drew warm applause from lawmakers whenhe made a brief appearance in the lower house of parliament on Thursday.
"Even central bankers have their heartstouched sometimes," he quipped as he received the ovation.
Italian bond and stocks sold off sharply justas markets were bracing for the first interest rate hike from the EuropeanCentral Bank since 2011.
The Italian 10-year government bond brieflyyield shot up more than 20 basis points to 3.7%, although the yield was someway off the 4%-plus levels seen in June.
"It is a big blow to Italy's ability todeliver policies and reforms over the near term," said Lorenzo Codogno,head of LC Macro Advisers and a former senior Italian Treasury official."There will be delays and disruptions with early elections, and most likelyno budget by year-end."
COALITION FRACTURES
Draghi had already tendered his resignationlast week after one of his partners, the populist 5-Star Movement, failed toback him in a confidence vote on measures tackling the high cost of living.
Mattarella rejected the resignation and toldhim to go before parliament to see if he could keep the broad coalition goinguntil the planned end of the legislature in early 2023.
In a speech to the Senate, Draghi had made aplea for unity and set out a series of issues facing Italy ranging from the warin Ukraine to social inequality and rising prices.
But the 5-Star once again decided not to backhim, saying he had not addressed their core concerns. In addition, the rightistForza Italia and League coalition parties decided to shun the vote, pushing fora government without 5-Star.
In a sign of the tensions brought to thesurface by the end of the Draghi government, two ministers from Forza Italiasaid they would leave the centre-right party.
Public administration minister Renato Brunettaand Mariastella Gelmini, minister for regional affairs, both quit the party ledby Silvio Berlusconi.