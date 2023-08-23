    বাংলা

    Three dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region, Ukraine says

    Two women and a man have been killed in the village of Torske

    Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of several villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday evening.

    According to the prosecutors, all three people, two women and a man, were killed in the village of Torske at around 1850 local time (1550 GMT).

    The prosecutors provided no further detail of the attack.

