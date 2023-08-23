Three dead after Russian shelling of Donetsk region, Ukraine says

The military said Ukraine had made progress to the south of Urozhaine, a village in Donetsk region that Kyiv said on Wednesday it had retaken
Three people were killed and two were injured as a result of Russian shelling of several villages in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday evening.
According to the prosecutors, all three people, two women and a man, were killed in the village of Torske at around 1850 local time (1550 GMT).
The prosecutors provided no further detail of the attack.