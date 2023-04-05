Diplomacy on Ukraine in focus amid planning for new offensive

The Russian embassy in the United States accused it of wanting to drag out the conflict as long as possible, Russian news agency TASS said.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian civilians and soldiers on both sides have been killed in what Russia calls a "special military operation" to rid the neighbouring nation of Nazis.

The West calls the war an unprovoked assault to subdue an independent country.

The battle for Bakhmut has been one of the bloodiest of the conflict, with heavy losses on both sides and the small city largely destroyed.

The founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force, Yevgeny Prigozhin, recently claimed his forces had captured the mining and logistics hub.

Ukraine has repeatedly denied Russians control the city, while acknowledging they have taken at least half of it.

"In the Bakhmut sector, there was no letup in enemy actions aimed at storming the city of Bakhmut. At least 20 enemy attacks were repelled here alone over the past 24 hours," the Ukrainian general staff said in a report on Facebook.

Near the town of Niu-York, 50 km south of Bakhmut, Ukrainian soldiers in muddy dugouts described repelling Russian attacks on a daily basis.

“They creep in, fire and try to exhaust us. Then they evaluate the situation and can move forward for a little more," commander of infantry unit, who gave his nom-de-guerre as "Bodia" told Reuters. "Meanwhile, we try to let them get closer to us so that we can hit them more precisely.”

Reuters could not verify the battlefield reports.