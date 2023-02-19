Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide

The gas giant has grappled with sharply lower gas sales to Europe as the West seeks to reduce dependence on Russian energy
Panic broke out briefly in a business and shopping district of Paris on Saturday after a man committed suicide, a police spokesperson said.
The spokesperson dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death.
People had rushed away from La Defense area in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Paris has been hit by a number of militant attacks in recent years.