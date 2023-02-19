    বাংলা

    Brief crowd panic occurs in Paris after man commits suicide

    Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 03:25 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 03:25 AM

    Panic broke out briefly in a business and shopping district of Paris on Saturday after a man committed suicide, a police spokesperson said.

    The spokesperson dismissed reports that gunshots had been fired. Police had urged people to avoid the area as a result of the incident, in which a man jumped to his death.

    People had rushed away from La Defense area in the immediate aftermath of the incident. Paris has been hit by a number of militant attacks in recent years.

