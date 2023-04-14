Chinese firm imported copper from Russian-controlled part of Ukraine

Ukraine, its Western allies and an overwhelming majority of countries at the UN General Assembly have condemned Russia's declared annexation of the four regions as illegal.

SANCTIONS

US sanctions imposed on Feb 21, 2022, three days before Russia invaded Ukraine, prohibit US imports from or exports to the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics.

Two days later, the European Union announced measures including an import ban on goods from the two regions.

While Chinese companies are free as far as their authorities are concerned to trade with firms in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine, they do risk being added to Western blacklists.

Asked about the copper shipments data, the US State Department said it was concerned about China's alignment with the Kremlin.

"We have warned the PRC (People's Republic of China) that assistance to Russia’s war effort would have serious consequences. We will not hesitate to move against entities, including PRC firms, that help Russia wage war against Ukraine or help Russia circumvent sanctions," it added in a statement, listing some Chinese companies already sanctioned.

The European Comission did not respond to questions as to whether Chinese companies cooperated with the Russian-annexed Ukrainian territories and what risks such activity posed.

China's Ministry of Commerce did not respond to requests for comment about the shipments of copper alloys from the Debaltsevsky Plant or cooperation with businesses in the Donetsk region.

The data is based on shipping and customs documents like bill of lading and shipping bills and collected from several customs departments, government bodies and other partners.

Quzhou Nova says it specialises in the export of wrapping paper. According to its website, it manufactures and trades goods for the tobacco industry, including paper, aluminium foil and polypropylene film.

Reuters could not establish what use the copper alloy was intended for.

The Ukrainian plant, located in the city of Debaltseve 70 km (45 miles) from the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Donetsk, specialises in making equipment and spare parts for ferrous metallurgy, the mining industry and cement plants, and has steelmaking and metal casting workshops, according to its website.

Reuters was not able to find any data about the financial state of the company. It was added to the Russian state tax register in December 2022 and has yet to report financial data.

According to a Ukrainian register, the legal status of the plant in Debaltseve has been suspended by the Ukrainian authorities. The register does not indicate when or why this happened.

As of early 2023, its only owner was the Ukrainian Donetsk regional state administration.

The Ukrainian government, as well as the Russian-appointed Donetsk People's Republic administration, did not immediately comment about cooperation with Chinese companies and shipments of goods to China.

The copper alloy shipments from the plant were carried out via the port of Novorossiysk in southern Russia, according to the customs data.