    বাংলা

    Hundreds of tractors enter Paris in protest against pesticide bans

    French farmers say pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations are threatening farm production in the European Union's largest agricultural power

    Reuters
    Published : 8 Feb 2023, 09:12 AM
    Updated : 8 Feb 2023, 09:12 AM

    French farmers drove hundreds of tractors into Paris early on Wednesday to protest against pesticide restrictions and other environmental regulations they say are threatening farm production in the European Union's largest agricultural power.

    The action follows an EU court ruling last month that overturned a French policy allowing sugar beet growers to use a banned insecticide, raising concern from sugar beet growers of a further decline in plantings and sugar factory closures.

    "These repeated bans and the inaction of the government to support many sectors (cherries, apples, chicory, potato starch, etc.) condemn agricultural production," France's largest farm union FNSEA, sugar beet union CGB and young farmers group JA said in a statement.

    They warned imports of crops not subject to similar pesticide restrictions would threaten French jobs.

    Environmental activists say pesticide residues cause damage to the soil and wildlife.

    Unions were expecting 500 tractors and 2,000 farmers from around Paris to join the protest. It was too early to confirm the numbers, a spokesperson for the CGB union said.

    Tractors, some of which carried banners saying "Macron is liquidating agriculture" and "save your farmer", were scheduled to end their procession in front of the Invalides monument, near France's agriculture ministry.

    Farm union representatives were due to meet French Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau during the morning.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a session of Ukrainian parliament, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine Feb 7, 2023.
    Zelensky to visit UK to meet PM Sunak
    He will also visit Ukrainian troops currently training in Britain and address the British parliament, Sunak's office says
    British Minister without Portfolio and Tory party chairman Greg Hands walks outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain Feb 7, 2023.
    New UK Conservative Party chief predicts difficult local elections
    Greg Hands is appointed as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak re-arranged his ministerial team ahead of a national parliamentary election expected in 2024
    Ukrainian servicemen fire a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system towards Russian positions on a frontline near the town of Marinka, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, February 7, 2023.
    Moscow intensifies winter assault
    Ukraine's military said on Tuesday that 1,030 Russian troops were killed over 24 hours, the highest daily toll of the war
    An undated handout image shows London police officer David Carrick. Hertfordshire Police
    UK jails police officer for 30 years on 49 sexual offence charges
    David Carrick, who worked in the Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, used his position of power to intimidate many of his victims

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher