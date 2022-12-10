Cold spell tests Europe's gas cutback ambitions

"Household demand is still very responsive to the weather, so we think the latter is a more robust source of savings going forward," he added.

Unusually warm temperatures in late October and early November not only left people basking in the sun at outdoor cafes like it was summer but offered European countries relief as they tried to build gas stocks.

However, since the middle of November consumption has surged as a cold spell took hold, fuelling demand for heating. Gas use was down 18% in the last week of November from the long-term average and preliminary data from network operators suggest consumption has picked up so far in December.

In addition to demand for heating, gas use for power generation remains high as maintenance forces a record number of French nuclear reactors to remain offline and low levels of wind hits alternative power supplies.

European countries have also made efforts to cut their electricity consumption, which was down in November by 9% from the 2015-2021 average, according to calculations with data from grid operators.

The unusually mild autumn weather means that countries did not need to start tapping gas reserves until later than they usually do, leaving a cushion in case the winter proves to be colder than usual.

For example, Germany, Europe's biggest economy and the region's industrial powerhouse, only began drawing on its reserves on Nov 17 and outflows have been small since then, according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, an industry body for network operators. Last year, Germany began tapping stocks on Nov 1.

"The tail risk of physical energy shortages in Europe has likely been averted, but we still think the very high prices will drag on both consumption and industrial production in the euro area," Cus Babic said.

While high stock levels should help Europe get through the winter with enough gas to meet demand as long as it does not get too cold for too long, the gas supply crisis is unlikely to entirely be resolved next year.

Analysts at Dutch bank ING said that there is a risk that as gas prices ease demand will recover, making it a struggle to keep up efforts to maintain cutbacks.