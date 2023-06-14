    বাংলা

    Ukraine reports small advances in 'extremely fierce' fighting

    Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated that Ukraine's human losses were 10 times higher than Russia's since the start of Kyiv's counteroffensive

    Reuters
    Published : 14 June 2023, 05:49 PM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 05:49 PM

    Ukraine reported incremental advances in its counteroffensive against Russian forces on Wednesday in what it described as "extremely fierce" fighting.

    In a post on the Telegram messaging app, Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said the Ukrainian actions had "partial" success.

    In the past day, Ukrainian troops had advanced 200-500 metres (220-550 yards) in various areas near the largely devastated eastern city of Bakhmut, and 300-350 metres in the direction of the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia, she said.

    "Our troops are moving in the face of extremely fierce fighting and air and artillery superiority of the enemy," Maliar said.

    In later comments, Maliar said Ukraine's losses were "disproportionately" lower than those of the Russian side.

    "In general, during the entire war, we had many times fewer losses," she wrote on Telegram.

    She told Ukrainian television that over the past week the number of enemy dead in the eastern "Khortytsia" section of the front was 8.73 times greater than Ukrainian losses. The figure for the southern "Tavria" section stood at 5.3.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin estimated on Tuesday that Ukraine's human losses were 10 times higher than Russia's since the start of Kyiv's counteroffensive.

    "As of now, we are both on the offensive and defensive, just in different directions...there is a very serious standoff," Maliar said.

    Russian troops, she said, had not advanced in a little more than a week.

    Ukraine said on Monday it had retaken seven settlements so far and its troops have advanced up to 6.5 km (4 miles) and seized 90 square km (35 square miles) of ground.

    Maliar had reported continuing fighting earlier on Wednesday close to the village of Makarivka in the area of the southern port city of Berdyansk and said battles were raging in the areas of Novodanylivka and Novopokrovsk near Mariupol.

    Reuters could not verify the battlefield situation. Russia has not acknowledged any Ukrainian gains.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Ukrainian serviceman looks on near the Ukraine-Russia border, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, Jun 4, 2023.
    Russia says it thwarted major Ukrainian offensive
    Russia's defence ministry said Ukraine had attacked with six mechanised and two tank battalions in southern Donetsk
    Doctor Oleg Marchenko examines a local resident at a clinic in the liberated village of Vyshneva, near Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, Apr 21, 2023.
    Liberated villages offer glimpse of precarious Ukrainian health system
    "Patients who we chat to say there was a considerable number of deaths because of the lack of medical help," a doctor said
    Fuminori Tsuchiko, 75-year-old humanitarian volunteer from Japan, passes free food to people at his cafe, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Apr 24, 2023.
    Elderly Japanese man opens free cafe in Ukraine's Kharkiv
    Moved by the plight of residents forced by Russian shelling to shelter in subway stations, the 75-year-old Japanese national from Tokyo decided to stay
    Smoke billows from the West Kiskatinaw River wildfire and Peavine Creekwildfires in the Dawson Creek Zone, British Columbia, Canada in this photo released on June 7, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service/Handout via REUTERS
    International help rolls in to fight Canadian wildfires
    Canada is experiencing worst-ever start to its wildfire season, which is fuelling concerns about the worsening consequences of climate change

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain