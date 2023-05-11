    বাংলা

    Around 27 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

    The pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo

    Reuters
    Published : 11 May 2023, 09:04 AM
    Updated : 11 May 2023, 09:04 AM

    Around 27 people, a majority of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country's capital, a spokesperson for the Helsinki regional rescue service said.

    Many of the injured were part of a group of school children, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a separate statement.

    Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground.

    RELATED STORIES
    United States Border Patrol agents on horseback patrol the desert in advance of the planned May 11 ending of COVID-19 border restrictions known as Title 42, that have been in place since 2020, in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, U.S. April 26, 2023.
    US ramping up deportations
    Biden has struggled politically with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border
    Smoke rises from a fire in the Cerbere region, France April 16, 2023 in this picture obtained from social media.
    Wildfire on French-Spanish border destroys 1,000 hectares
    The blaze, France's first major wildfire this season, was brought under control early on Monday though not yet fully extinguished
    Volunteers assist forensic experts and homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), to exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult named as Good News International Church, whose members believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya April 25, 2023.
    Children account for majority of Kenyan cult deaths: minister
    The leader of the Good News International Church, accused of persuading his followers to starve themselves to death, was arrested
    Finnish and Nato flags flutter at the courtyard of the Foreign Ministry, ahead of Finland's accession to NATO, in Helsinki, Finland, April 4, 2023.
    Finland joins NATO, Russia warns of counter-measures
    Russia said it would strengthen its military capacity in its western and northwestern regions in response to Finland joining NATO

    Opinion

    The chaos Dr Imtiaz's book has caused
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The message of hope and peace
    Tasneem Hossain
    Recession or not, US economy is losing momentum
    John Kemp
    Smoldering Iran nuclear crisis risks catching fire