Around 27 injured in Finland bridge collapse, many of them children

Biden has struggled politically with record numbers of migrants caught crossing the US-Mexico border
Around 27 people, a majority of them children, were injured on Thursday when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in the Finnish city of Espoo, just outside the country's capital, a spokesperson for the Helsinki regional rescue service said.
Many of the injured were part of a group of school children, the Helsinki Hospital Authority said in a separate statement.
Finnish media published pictures of at least five people lying on the ground.