Navalny's widow says she will continue her husband's fight against Putin

It was unclear where she was speaking from but she was not in Russia. Navalnaya attended a meeting of European Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Monday which was weighing imposing further sanctions on Russia over her husband's death.

Britain has also threatened unspecified consequences for Russia. By contrast, Donald Trump, who drew criticism as US president for his praise of Putin, made his first public comment on the death of Navalny but cast no blame.

Navalnaya accused Russian authorities of hiding Navalny's corpse and of waiting for traces of the Novichok nerve agent to disappear from his body. She gave no evidence, but said her team would publish details of who killed her husband.

"Vladimir Putin killed my husband," Navalnaya said. "By killing Alexei, Putin killed half of me - half of my heart and half of my soul.

"But I still have the other half, and it tells me that I have no right to give up. I will continue the work of Alexei Navalny, and continue to fight for our country."