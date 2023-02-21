UK PM Sunak condemns 'gobblefunk' changes to Roald Dahl's books

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday criticised the "airbrushing" of literature after a newspaper report showed books by children's author Roald Dahl had been edited to remove or alter references to gender, race and physical appearance.

The Daily Telegraph on Friday published an article showing hundreds of changes to some of Dahl's internationally popular books such as the 1988 story "Matilda", "The BFG" (1982) and "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" (1964).

Compared to 2001 editions, the newspaper said the 2022 version changed the description of gluttonous boy Augustus Gloop from "enormously fat" to "enormous", changed the role models of book-loving child prodigy Matilda to include a female author and rewrote several descriptions to remove the word "black" - including when used to describe the colour of a giant's cloak.