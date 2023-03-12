'A thin existence': man stranded in Turkey after being refused entry to Britain

'BAD DREAM'

Twala said his son, Mason, was in shock when he heard that his father could not board the plane. "At that time I just felt as if my whole world had ended. I just felt as if I had just committed another crime," Twala said.

He said his son had still been asking for him. "A lot of times I try and shield him from what's going on. I'm fighting this because I want to be in his life."

Twala, who has a residence permit in the UK, had unsuccessfully appealed a document he was served that said he was liable for deportation, but said he had been told by authorities he would not be deported.

After receiving a family court order for the part-time custody of his son, Twala said he believed he could travel outside the country.

Twala said he is trying to appeal the deportation decision through the Home Office, citing a lack of funds to afford a hotel and personal safety concerns due to the major earthquakes that struck Turkey last month.

He said he tried to go the British Embassy in Ankara but was turned away and that his representative was told by the Home Office that he had left the country voluntarily.

Twala said Chester is his home and all his family are there, adding that he has "nowhere to go" if he's not allowed to return.

"It just feels like I'm in a bad, bad dream," Twala said, adding that he's had "dark" thoughts throughout his time stranded in Turkey. "I'm living a very thin existence right now. I'm just alone."