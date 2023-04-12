Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy who hacked Democrats in 2016

Ukrainian hackers claim to have broken into the emails of a senior Russian military spy wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for hacking the Hillary Clinton campaign and other senior US Democrats ahead of Donald Trump's election to the presidency in 2016.

In a message posted to Telegram on Monday, a group calling itself Cyber Resistance said it had stolen correspondence from Lt Col Sergey Morgachev, who was charged in 2018 with helping organise the hack and leak of emails from the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the Clinton campaign.

Reuters was not immediately able to fully corroborate the claim, but some of Morgachev's purported personal information - which the hackers shared with the Ukrainian publication InformNapalm - lines up with previously leaked data preserved by the cybersecurity research platform Constella Intelligence.

Stefan Soesanto, a researcher at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich who has studied Ukrainian hacking groups, said the leak "looks pretty credible," noting that InformNapalm had a history of cross-checking the data it received from hackers.

InformNapalm said in an article about the breach that it had confirmed Morgachev's identity by poring through personnel files and a curriculum vitae stolen by the hackers, including one document that identified him as a department head in Unit 26165 - the same position which the FBI accused him of holding in 2018.