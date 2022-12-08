A Ukrainian woman's harrowing quest to find her family

Melenets said she left her home village with Mykola and some other residents on March 21, when the Russians took control and allowed them to evacuate. Serhiy and Oleksandr decided to stay to protect their homes and help others get out.

A few days later, a shell struck close to her son Oleksandr's single-storey house and killed him.

Russian troops who found him asked local residents who he was and covered his body with tarpaulin. Villagers later buried him on the spot, they told his mother. Serhiy, 65, went missing at about the same time and has not been found.

In October, when Ukrainian forces marched back into Kamyanka following a counter-offensive, Oleksandr's body was exhumed and taken to the recaptured city of Izium where it was stored.

In early November, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office set up a temporary mobile laboratory for DNA testing at a local police station there to help relatives identify loved ones.

In Izium, people queued in the cold, waiting for their turn to climb the stairs to an office where their documents were processed. Paperwork was stacked high and officials struggled to cope with the number of visitors.

Once registered, relatives, including Mykola, went into the mobile DNA lab to have saliva swabs to be compared against the recovered bodies.

In Levkivka, a village about 11 miles (18 km) from Izium, Anna Ozerianska is also looking for her husband, who she said was taken away by pro-Russian forces on April 12 and has not been heard from since.

The 61-year-old has put up posters of him around Izium, hoping that someone may have heard something about the fate of her husband Oleksandr, whom she calls Sasha.

"Sometimes I wake up early in the morning, I have to get up, but I don't know where to start," she said. "I bury my head in my pillow and think, what should I do now?"

Ozerianska keeps her phone at the home of her friend Lena, who has a mobile signal, in case she receives a call about Sasha from the missing persons administration office.

MINES, CRATERS AND DEATH

The day after Mykola visited the DNA lab, his brother Oleksandr's coffin was taken from a morgue in Izium to the cemetery in Kamyanka to be buried in the presence of a small number of relatives and neighbours.

On a dank, misty morning under a flat grey sky, the group walked slowly along a path through the overgrown grass and scrub, careful not to tread on "butterfly" mines that littered the ground and were hard to distinguish from autumnal leaves.

The graveyard was marked by craters from earlier fighting, and crosses stood askew from the impact.

Melenets wept over the coffin covered in embroidered cloth. The thud of distant explosions could be heard. The mourners cried as Oleksandr was lowered into the ground. Mykola held his mother close.

Outside the cemetery, the people said their farewells. As they were leaving, another van arrived carrying a coffin. This time there was no-one to greet it and it was quickly taken away to be buried.