Spain passes pioneering sexual, reproductive health law

The new law removes a mandatory three-day "reflection" period for women who wish to terminate their pregnancy and eliminates the need for those aged 16-17 to obtain the consent of a parent or guardian to abort. This requirement had been put in place by the conservative People's Party government in 2015.

It also includes paid leave for pregnant women from week 39, ensures the distribution of free menstrual products in public institutions such as schools, prisons or health centres, and designates surrogate pregnancies - which are illegal in Spain - as a form of violence against women.

Lourdes Mendez from the far-right party Vox said that by declaring abortion a human right, the law violated the constitution and turned Spain's system of values upside down.

"In the face of an unplanned pregnancy or a baby that may be born with a disability, there is only one way out: the elimination of the life of her child," she said.

Sonia Lamas, a spokesperson for the women's health clinic Dator, said in an interview in May that the clinic welcomed these measures.