No land, no problem: Netherlands innovates to lead EU solar drive

But the Netherlands' farmland is among the most expensive in the EU, making finding space for solar plans costly.

That reality, combined with the country's high population density, means solar firms have had to be inventive when it comes to finding space.

EUROPE'S SOLAR LEADER

In recent years, the Netherlands has enshrined climate targets like its renewable energy goal into law, vowed to limit onshore gas and oil drilling, and boosted green spending generally. The nation's 2022 renewable energy budget was 13 billion euros ($13.9 billion).

Last year, the Netherlands generated 14% of its electricity from solar farms - up from 1% in 2015 - overtaking coal-fired power generation for the first time.

The proportion of electricity from solar was the highest generated in the EU, said Ember Climate, a consultancy group.

In parallel, the country's "net metering" system - set up in 2004 and allowing households with solar panels to offset their green electricity production against their consumption - now has more than two million homes generating renewable power, according to the energy ministry.

The Dutch government is assessing how site planning and financial support can be altered to encourage more construction of solar farms better integrated into the landscape, an energy ministry spokesman said by email.

Joeri Jacobs, who focuses on building green energy projects at waste management company Afvalzorg, described the Dutch approach to renewables as "extremely MacGyver-ish" - referring to a 1980s US TV show about a resourceful secret agent who assembled ingenious devices from everyday objects.

"We take the different energy technologies, we stack them and we try to make a combination that really works," said Jacobs, whose company has teamed up with a local utility to turn disused landfill sites into solar farms.

"It takes a while but once everybody hops on the train we actually execute relatively quickly in the Netherlands."