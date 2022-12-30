Belarus protests to Ukraine after downing stray air defence missile

It said it did not rule out a "deliberate provocation" in which Russia launched its cruise missiles on a path where they would be intercepted over Belarusian territory.

A Ukrainian military spokesman also in effect acknowledged that the missile was a Ukrainian stray, saying the incident was "nothing strange, a result of air defence" and something that "has happened more than once".

The S-300 is a Soviet-era air defence system used by both Russia and Ukraine.

Belarus said the missile had come down near the village of Harbacha in the Brest region, some 15 kms (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine, at around 10 am (0700 GMT).

"Fragments were found in an agricultural field ... the wreckage belongs to an S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile fired from the territory of Ukraine," the Belarus defence ministry said.

The missile strayed as Russia was launching its latest wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine, in which the defence ministry said more than 18 residential buildings and 10 critical infrastructure targets in 10 regions were destroyed.

BelTA published photos and video of what it said were parts of an S-300 missile lying in an empty field.

Belarus allowed Moscow to use its territory in February to start the invasion of Ukraine, and there has been a growing flurry of Russian and Belarusian military activity in Belarus in recent months.

Minsk has, however, insisted that it is not participating in the war, and will not participate unless its own security is threatened by Ukraine or Ukraine's Western allies.